$450,000 restoration of historic Fieldale Pools to be celebrated with ribbon-cutting ceremony

The Fieldale community will gather Thursday morning to celebrate the completion of a $450,000 restoration project of the historic Fieldale Pools.

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – The historic Fieldale Pools are making a splash Thursday morning as the community marks a major milestone. At 11 a.m., community members will gather for a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the completion of a $450,000 restoration project.

Founded by Fieldcrest Mills, Inc., nearly seven decades ago, this iconic landmark has transcended generations, serving as the last public pool open in Martinsville, Henry County.

John Garland, Board President of Fieldale Heritage, Inc., expressed his enthusiasm for how far the pools have come.

“This restoration project represents our commitment to preserving Fieldale’s rich heritage while ensuring these historic pools continue to serve our community for decades to come,” Garland said. “We invite everyone to join us in celebrating this momentous occasion.”

The comprehensive restoration project included structural repairs, modernized facilities, and enhanced accessibility, all while maintaining the pools’ historical significance.

The Fieldale Recreation Center took to Facebook on Wednesday to share its excitement: “Tomorrow is the BIG DAY! The official RIBBON CUTTING for the re-opening of the historic FIELDALE SWIMMING POOLS! Memberships are available! Join today!”

If you’re interested in becoming a member, you can do so on the Fieldale Pools website.