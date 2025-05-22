Explore downtown Lynchburg’s Summer Deals Days from May 23 to June 1

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Downtown Lynchburg Association (DLA) is excited to announce the inaugural Summer Deals Days, a 10-day celebration of local shopping, dining and community spirit. This event will run from Friday, May 23, through Sunday, June 1.

Residents and visitors are invited to explore over 30 participating downtown businesses, each offering exclusive deals and promotions. From boutique retailers to popular eateries, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

Recommended Videos

How it works

To participate, visitors can follow these simple steps:

Visit any participating business between May 23 and June 1. Grab a Summer Deals Days card. Spend $5 or more to earn a stamp on the card. Collect five stamps from different locations to enter a prize drawing. Collect 10 stamps for two entries, or 15 stamps for three entries, and so on. Submit a photo of the completed card online.

Ten winners will be contacted the week of June 9 via text or email. Prizes include hundreds of dollars in gift cards and merchandise, generously provided by participating businesses. For more information, visit downtownlynchburg.com/dealsdays.

“Summer Deals Days is all about supporting our incredible small businesses while giving the community a fun and creative reason to explore everything downtown has to offer,” said James Ford, marketing director for the Downtown Lynchburg Association. “It’s more than just deals; it’s about driving foot traffic, building connections, and reminding people of the unique experiences you can only find downtown.”

To discover the full list of participating businesses and their exclusive deals, visit their event page.