Local Uber driver faces challenges after violent attack

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Six months ago, a local Uber driver was attacked while dropping off a passenger in Blacksburg. The incident occurred along Prices Fork when the driver, identified as Earthman, changed lanes and was subsequently followed for nearly a mile by Martin McGraw, who confronted and assaulted him.

Footage of the incident captured the confrontation, highlighting the severity of the attack.

After the incident, McGraw was arrested almost a month later. In a surprising turn, he accused Earthman of assault and battery, as well as damage to property.

On May 8, both Earthman and McGraw appeared in court. Earthman was found not guilty of the charges against him, while McGraw was found guilty and sentenced to 12 months of probation and required to attend anger management classes.

Despite being the victim, Earthman now faces significant challenges. Following the accusations, he no longer passes his annual background check through Uber, which has impacted his ability to work.

He estimates that he has lost thousands of dollars and has experienced considerable stress due to the situation. Earthman is now in the process of appealing the denial from Uber.

He said these past six months have been some of the most stressful of his life, and he hopes to move on from this ordeal.

For more on this story, tune in to 10 News for updates and insights from Earthman himself.