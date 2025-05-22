Lynchburg Police Department apprehends wanted man Wednesday

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department announced Thursday that it had successfully apprehended a wanted man in partnership with the United States Marshals Service.

According to officials, on Wednesday, LPD and USMS apprehended 34-year-old Guy Dvid Irving of Lynchburg, and he was taken into custody and served the following outstanding warrants:

Recommended Videos

Contempt of Court / Failure to Appear

Assault & Battery – Family/Household Member

Possession/Transportation of Firearms by a Convicted Felon (x3)

Brandishing a Firearm

Unlawful Use or Injury to a Telephone Line

Failure to Comply with a Court Order

Following the arrest, LPD ten executed a search warrant of two addresses in the 600 block of Florida Avenue, where Irving was apprehended. Based on evidence collected from the searches, Irving now faces the following additional charges:

Possession/Transportation of Firearms by a Convicted Felon

Possession of Ammunition by a Convicted Felon

Larceny of a Firearm

Possession of a Stolen Firearm

Possession of a Firearm While in Possession of a Schedule I/II Controlled Substance

Possession of a Schedule I/II Controlled Substance

Irving is currently being held at the Blue Ridge Regional Jail Authority without bond.