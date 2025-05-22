Skip to main content
Lynchburg Police Department apprehends wanted man Wednesday

Guy David Irving (Courtesy of Blue Ridge Regional Jail) (BRJA2025)

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department announced Thursday that it had successfully apprehended a wanted man in partnership with the United States Marshals Service.

According to officials, on Wednesday, LPD and USMS apprehended 34-year-old Guy Dvid Irving of Lynchburg, and he was taken into custody and served the following outstanding warrants:

  • Contempt of Court / Failure to Appear
  • Assault & Battery – Family/Household Member
  • Possession/Transportation of Firearms by a Convicted Felon (x3)
  • Brandishing a Firearm
  • Unlawful Use or Injury to a Telephone Line
  • Failure to Comply with a Court Order

Following the arrest, LPD ten executed a search warrant of two addresses in the 600 block of Florida Avenue, where Irving was apprehended. Based on evidence collected from the searches, Irving now faces the following additional charges:

  • Possession/Transportation of Firearms by a Convicted Felon
  • Possession of Ammunition by a Convicted Felon
  • Larceny of a Firearm
  • Possession of a Stolen Firearm
  • Possession of a Firearm While in Possession of a Schedule I/II Controlled Substance
  • Possession of a Schedule I/II Controlled Substance

Irving is currently being held at the Blue Ridge Regional Jail Authority without bond.

