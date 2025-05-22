Lynchburg Police Department apprehends wanted man Wednesday

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department announced Thursday that it had successfully apprehended a wanted man in partnership with the United States Marshals Service.
According to officials, on Wednesday, LPD and USMS apprehended 34-year-old Guy Dvid Irving of Lynchburg, and he was taken into custody and served the following outstanding warrants:
- Contempt of Court / Failure to Appear
- Assault & Battery – Family/Household Member
- Possession/Transportation of Firearms by a Convicted Felon (x3)
- Brandishing a Firearm
- Unlawful Use or Injury to a Telephone Line
- Failure to Comply with a Court Order
Following the arrest, LPD ten executed a search warrant of two addresses in the 600 block of Florida Avenue, where Irving was apprehended. Based on evidence collected from the searches, Irving now faces the following additional charges:
- Possession/Transportation of Firearms by a Convicted Felon
- Possession of Ammunition by a Convicted Felon
- Larceny of a Firearm
- Possession of a Stolen Firearm
- Possession of a Firearm While in Possession of a Schedule I/II Controlled Substance
- Possession of a Schedule I/II Controlled Substance
Irving is currently being held at the Blue Ridge Regional Jail Authority without bond.