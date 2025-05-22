New River Valley Health Center expands, promises affordable care for more patients

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – Community Health Center of the New River Valley plans to break ground Friday on a new facility in Christiansburg that will significantly expand its healthcare access for residents regardless of their income.

The group is moving from Roanoke Street to Akers Farm Road. When the group moves, it hopes to serve 1,200 more patients annually while introducing new services including physical therapy, eye exams, and X-rays. Construction will begin this summer, with completion expected in two years.

In 2024, the Community Health Center of the New River Valley helped 6,340 people across all its locations in Montgomery, Pulaski and Giles Counties. The group provides medical care, dental, and behavioral health services.

The group also helps people who are on Medicare and Medicaid, as well as those who are uninsured.

Brian Turner has been receiving health care for about six or seven years.

“I changed career paths and didn’t have insurance for a little while. I changed from the provider I had to go to here because the cost was so much more effective. Ultimately, I did get insurance and it helped out, but if it wasn’t for the health center, I probably would not have gotten the treatment I needed,” said Turner.

Chief Medical Officer Rebecca King-Mallory said the nonprofit is committed to inclusive care.

“Regardless of their insurance status, who they are, what they believe in. And just taking care of all aspects of your health, dental, behavioral health, and medical health is so important. We really pride ourselves on providing quality care, and that is demonstrated by the fact that we have placed within the top 10% nationally of all healthcare centers in the past few years,” said King-Mallory.

Here’s what the patient demographics look like:

50% of patients receive Medicaid or CHIP

18% are Medicare recipients

9% are uninsured

For uninsured patients, the center offers a sliding fee based on income and family size. Standard visits are typically $25 for medical appointments and $35 for dental services.

The groundbreaking ceremony for the new facility in Christiansburg will be at 135 Akers Farm Road on Friday, May 23, at 12:30 p.m.