ROANOKE, Va. – RPD is investigating after they say a 15-year-old sustained non-life-threatening injuries during an assault Thursday.

According to RPD, officers responded to the 600 block of King George Avenue Southwest at 5:30 p.m. for the initial report of a shooting but determined a shooting did not occur. Police said they found a 15-year-old man who had sustained non-life-threatening injuries during an assault.