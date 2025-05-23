Roanoke City Public Schools mourning the loss of former Superintendent

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke City Public Schools announced Friday the passing of former Roanoke City Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Rita Bishop.

RCPS said in a social media statement Friday:

We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of former Roanoke City Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Rita Bishop, who retired in 2020. Dr. Bishop was a distinguished educator and leader who always strived for excellence in support of our students and staff.

Under Dr. Bishop’s leadership, all schools achieved full accreditation for the first time, the graduation rate increased by more than 30 percentage points, and RCPS increased its focus on school safety, all of which are lasting achievements that continue today.

Dr. Bishop first came to RCPS in the mid-1990s as an Assistant Superintendent for Instruction. She later served as Superintendent in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, before being appointed as RCPS’ Superintendent in 2007. She began her career in San Jose, California, as an English & Speech Teacher and later served as a School Counselor, Vice Principal, Principal, and other Central Office roles before moving to Virginia.

Dr. Bishop deeply impacted RCPS and the entire Roanoke Valley, and we will forever carry on her legacy of supporting every student, every day. More information about Dr. Bishop’s life and achievements is available on our website: https://bit.ly/3F9aPO2

Our thoughts are with Dr. Bishop’s family, friends, and former colleagues. Please join us in honoring and remembering her.

Roanoke City Public Schools