Three indicted after years-long investigation for 2022 homicide in Henry County

RIDGEWAY, Va. – Three people were indicted for their alleged involvement in a 2022 homicide out of Henry County, Henry County Sheriff’s Office said.

HCSO said on September 21, 2022, they responded to a home on Poplar Street in Ridgeway, where they found Brent Wagoner dead from multiple gunshot wounds. Law enforcement has been investigating this homicide ever since.

Authorities said that after two and a half years and hundreds of interviews, a Henry County Grand Jury issued indictments on the following individuals on May 19, 2025:

Patricia Beth Cox-Ingram Aggravated Murder – Murder for Hire Conspiracy to Commit Murder

Waylon Cox-Ingram Aggravated Murder – Murder for Hire Conspiracy to Commit Murder

John Antonio Fennell Aggravated Murder – Murder for Hire Conspiracy to Commit Murder for Hire Enter Dwelling at Nighttime to Commit Murder Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony



HCSO said the Virginia State Police Tactical Team arrested John Antonio Fennell on May 19, 2025 in Virginia Beach, and is now being held at the Henry County Adult Detention Center. Both Patricia and Waylon Cox-Ingram were already incarcerated, and the indictments are set to be formally served next week.

In a separate case, the same grand jury indicted Waylon and Patricia for a human trafficking incident from January 2022. The indictments are as follows:

Patricia Beth Cox-Ingram Abduction with Intent to Defile (2 counts) Conspiracy to Commit Abduction (2 counts)

Waylon Allen Cox-Ingram Abduction with Intent to Defile (2 counts) Conspiracy to Commit Abduction (2 counts)



We will update you with more information as it becomes available.