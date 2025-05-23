Transitioning to civilian life: The mental health challenges veterans face after service

Memorial Day. A day for honoring and remembering the lives of military personnel who died while serving in the United States military.

However, it is also a day for remembering those who have made it home but are still feeling the effects of duty.

According to Holly Humphries, a licensed professional counselor with Thriveworks, many veterans struggle with a wide range of mental health issues.

These include PTSD, anxiety, depression and substance abuse. Traumatic brain injuries they face while on duty also contribute to mental health struggles.

This leads to difficulties transitioning to civilian home life, such as

Accessing benefits

Finding and maintaining relationships

Finding proper housing

Employment

Isolation

Having a sense of purpose

Humphries insists that veterans reach out to seek help with mental health issues and to have a support system of trusted loved ones that they can talk to and have meaningful conversations with.