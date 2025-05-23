VDOT to lift most lane closures for Memorial Day Weekend

The summer travel season is about to get underway this Memorial Day weekend. A commitment to safe driving and preparation before hitting the road will help keep everyone safe.

The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) will suspend many highway work zones and lift temporary lane closures on interstates and other major roads in Virginia from noon on Friday, May 23, until noon on Tuesday, May 27.

While lane closures will be lifted in most locations, motorists may encounter semi-permanent work zones that remain in place during this time. Travelers are encouraged to check VDOT’s travel advisories for the latest alerts in their area and around the state.

Additionally, VDOT offers several resources to help plan travel ahead of time.