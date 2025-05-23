WATCH: A day of community engagement as Roanoke Police Department holds monthly Chief’s Walk

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke Police Department hosted its monthly Chief’s Walk on Thursday to connect with members of the community and discuss local issues.

Officers walked along the 1500 block of Staunton Avenue in Northwest Roanoke. Chief of Police Sam Roman said the events are helping to make a difference and reduce crime.

“It’s just cops getting out of their cars, in the community with community members, knocking on the doors, building trust,” Roman said. “Does it make a difference? I think it goes hand in hand with reducing crime. I don’t think you can do law enforcement and police work without building trust and legitimacy.”

Roman also said officers are working with Central Baptist Church to clean up and beautify the area.