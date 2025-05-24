13 injured, including 5 children, following crash in Wythe County

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. – 13 people were injured, five of whom were children, following a two-vehicle crash that occurred in Wythe County on Saturday morning, Virginia State Police said.

VSP said they began investigating a crash around 9 a.m. on Saturday that occurred on I-81 southbound at the 57.4-mile marker in Wythe County. Upon investigation, they found that a Ford Transit passenger van struck a tractor-trailer.

Investigators also found there were 13 passengers in the van, five of whom were between the ages of one and eight. All children were transported to a local hospital. Three Med Flight helicopters arrived and transported the two who sustained the most serious injuries, although all occupants’ injuries were non-life-threatening.

The driver of the van was identified as 39-year-old Harikanth Gaddam of North Carolina. He has been charged with reckless driving.

We will update you as more information becomes available.