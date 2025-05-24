Doctors warn of the need for sun protection during Skin Cancer Awareness Month

As summer approaches, health experts are urging the public to take sun protection more seriously. May marks Skin Cancer Awareness Month, and doctors say the risks, especially from melanoma, should not be underestimated.

Melanoma, the deadliest of the three most common skin cancers, claims the life of one American every hour . In Roanoke, the melanoma incidence rate is about 21 cases per 100,000 people, slightly below the national average, according to the National Cancer Institute. Still, doctors warn the numbers are climbing.

“Melanoma will be the third most common cancer diagnosed in individuals between the ages of 25 and 39,” said Dr. Alan Thomay, a surgical oncologist with WVU Medicine. “So, it’s a lot more common in younger patients than most people believe.”

For Brittanny Groover, she was just 27 years old when she was diagnosed with stage 3A melanoma in 2021. By the time doctors discovered it, the cancer had already spread to her lymph nodes.

“There was a mole on my shin that was growing. I’d heard about skin cancer, but I didn’t know what it looked like. I always thought a tumor was something big and protruding. We were just starting our family and then we were questioning, ‘Am I going to die?’”

Now cancer-free and hopeful it won’t return, Groover shares her story to urge others to take skin protection seriously, especially when it comes to tanning.

“Tanning beds should be banned altogether,” she said. “I wish I would have just stayed confident in my own skin.”

According to Dr. Thomay, sunscreen is effective, but only when used as directed.

“The majority of the time when I’ve seen sunscreen not working, it’s because it’s not being applied appropriately,” he said. “Sunscreen needs to be applied every two hours, or more frequently if you are sweating or in the pool.”

Prevention is only part of the equation. Doctors say early detection is just as critical.

“For melanoma, we typically talk about the A, B, C, D, E’s,” Dr. Thomay said. “Asymmetry of a lesion, irregular borders, color changes, usually from brown to black or purple, an increase in diameter, and the lesion evolving or changing. Any of these signs mean you should be seen by a healthcare professional.”

Although individuals with lighter skin tones face a higher risk, Dr. Thomay emphasizes skin cancer can affect anyone, regardless of skin color. He recommends annual skin checks by a healthcare professional for all individuals exposed to the sun.