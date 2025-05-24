Roanoke Festival in the Park brings music and fun to Roanoke for the 56th year in a row

ROANOKE, Va. – The 56th Roanoke Festival in the Park continued on this Memorial Day weekend, bringing music, fun, and food to everyone who attended.

The Festival got its start back in 1969, and according to Roanoke Festival in the Park Inc. Ceo/CFO Skip Brown, they haven’t missed a year ever since its inception.

Headlining bands include LANCO, 1964 The Tribute, and lovelytheband. Meanwhile, other local bands play during the daytime shows. These bands are contracted in early September and October.

A street festival with bouncy houses and food trucks was also put on for families to enjoy with the kids.

Brown has also noticed that this year, the demographics of both vendors and attendees have been getting younger and younger.

“We are considered a legacy event and legacy events can get very stale very quickly,” Brown said. “Our goal is to demographically take it down a couple years this year.”

While the Roanoke Festival in the Park Inc. is non-profit, they also help provide scholarship money towards high school students who are active in the performing arts, such as dancing and singing.