Suspect shoots self after police arrive at domestic incident in Christiansburg

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – A man shot himself following the arrival of police officers to the scene of a domestic incident in Christiansburg on Friday night, Christiansburg Police Department said.

CPD said they received reports of a domestic dispute occurring near the 2700 block of Roanoke Street around 11:30 p.m. on Friday. Upon arrival, officers found a suspect who showed a firearm.

Authorities said they attempted to get the suspect to put down the gun, and he then shot himself. No officers were injured, and no officers fired shots during this incident.

Christiansburg EMS arrived and took the man to Carilion New River Valley Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is still ongoing, and we will update you with more information as it becomes available.