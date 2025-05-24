Troopers searching for suspect following fatal hit-and-run in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – Troopers are searching for a suspect involved in a hit-and-run that left a cyclist dead on Saturday, Virginia State Police said.

VSP said a bicyclist was traveling on the 3900 block of Nemmo Road in Bedford County around 1:30 p.m. when a pickup truck struck the cyclist. After investigation, authorities found that the driver got out of his vehicle, checked on the cyclist, then returned to his vehicle and fled the scene southbound on Nemmo Road toward Route 24.

Authorities said that the cyclist died as a result of the crash.

The suspect vehicle was described as a silver/gray pickup truck pulling a small black utility trailer. The vehicle likely has damage to the driver’s side mirror, damage to the front left headlight, and front left fender. The driver is suspected to be a “Hispanic or possibly Indian male individual,” likely between 30 and 40 years old, with short, dark curly hair.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact Virginia State Police at (804) 674-2000. We will update you as more information becomes available.