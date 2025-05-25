Skip to main content
Local News

Driver injured after crashing into building in Roanoke

Photo of a vehicle after crashing into a building in Roanoke. (Copyright 2025 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

ROANOKE, Va. – A driver was injured after crashing into the wall of a building in Roanoke on Sunday, Roanoke Police Department said.

RPD said that they responded to the 100 block of Campbell Ave SE around 1:57 p.m. after reports of a motor vehicle crash. Upon arrival, they found a car that had crashed into the wall of a building.

Authorities said the driver reported minor injuries as a result. They have not given an estimate for the damages done to the building at this time.

We will update you with more information as it becomes available.

