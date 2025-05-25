Two arrested after man attempts to draw gun on officer in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Two were arrested after a man drew a handgun from his waistband during a traffic stop on May 22, Lynchburg Police said.

LPD said they conducted a traffic stop on the 700 block of Federal Street early Thursday morning. During the stop, a man attempted to flee the scene. An officer attempted to pursue and apprehend the suspect, and during this apprehension, the suspect drew a gun from his waistband.

Recommended Videos

Authorities said the officer and the suspect struggled for control of the handgun. Meanwhile, other individuals began approaching the two during the altercation. The officer soon managed to retrieve the weapon from the suspect, who then fled the scene.

Officers said that the next morning, LPD and the U.S. Marshals Service successfully apprehended the suspect, who was identified as 29-year-old Joseph Scott. He surrendered to law enforcement around 7:54 a.m. on Friday on the 1100 block of Park Avenue.

Scott was charged with the following:

Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Assault and Battery on a Law Enforcement Officer

Carrying a Concealed Weapon

Brandishing a Firearm

Obstruction of Justice with Force

Littering

Scott is currently being held at the Blue Ridge Regional Jail without bond.

During the operation, another suspect was arrested in connection with the same incident. She was identified as 18-year-old Mariah Randolph. She has been charged with Obstruction of Justice and was released on bond.

LPD thanked the units involved for their collaboration and teamwork.