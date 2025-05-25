Youngkin orders flags to be flown at half-staff for Memorial Day

Gov. Glenn Youngkin issued a flag order on Friday requesting that all U.S. and state flags at state and local buildings in the Commonwealth be flown at half-staff for Memorial Day on Monday, May 26, 2025. The Governor asked that the flags be lowered at sunrise and remain at half-staff until noon.
Here is the Governor’s full statement:
Recommended Videos
In accordance with the authority vested in me as Governor, I hereby order that the flags of the United States of America and the Commonwealth of Virginia be flown at half-staff on all state and local buildings and grounds in the Commonwealth of Virginia in honor of Memorial Day. We remember with profound gratitude the brave men and women who gave their lives in defense of our country.
Pursuant to § 2.2-3310.1 of the Code of Virginia, all agencies and institutions of the Commonwealth shall display the POW/MIA flag on public buildings on Memorial Day in honor and remembrance of the service and sacrifice of members of the United States Armed Forces who are or were prisoners of war or reported missing in action.
I hereby order that the flags shall be lowered at sunrise on Monday, May 26, 2025, and remain at half-staff until noon.
Ordered on this, the 23rd day of May, 2025.
Sincerely,Glenn Youngkin