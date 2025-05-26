Local Roanoke church hosts Memorial Day Ceremony to honor those we have lost

ROANOKE, Va. – The solemnness of the Day of Remembrance was felt in Star City on Monday.

A ceremony was held at Greene Memorial United Methodist Church in downtown Roanoke honoring the brave men and women who gave their lives in service of our freedom.

Dr. Brenda Hale, a retired sergeant from the U.S. Army, spoke with Mayor Joe Cobb today about the importance of understanding the day’s true meaning.

“So we have a due diligence...we have to pay homage to our fallen soldiers.” Dr. Brenda Hale, retired sergeant from the U.S. Army

The event ended with a ceremonial wreath laying at the Freedom Plaza, a silent thank you to the few who gave it all.