Roanoke County Fire and Rescue announces funeral for department’s first fire chief

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Roanoke County Fire and Rescue announced they will be holding a funeral and service for the passing of Tommy Fuqua, the first fire chief of the Roanoke County Fire and Rescue Department. He passed away after his battle with cancer on Saturday, May 24.

Visitation for Chief Fuqua will be held on Wednesday, May 28, 2025, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Simpson Funeral Home at 5160 Peters Creek Road. Fuqua’s funeral, with fire department honors, will be held on Thursday, May 29, 2025, at 1 p.m. at Roanoke’s First Baptist Church.

RCFRD has asked that you send pictures of Chief Fuqua to simpsonfuneralphotos@gmail.com by noon on Tuesday.