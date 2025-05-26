Thousands of U.S. Flags placed at gravestones at Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery for Memorial Day

DUBLIN, Va. – Across the United States, veterans’ cemeteries placed flags along gravestones to honor veterans for Memorial Day.

Folks from all over came out to the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

An emotional day for many families and veterans.

“I had a friend that was killed in the Vietnam War, and I am also a Gold Star uncle, so that has a lot of significance in my family,” said Ed Kirkman, United States Air Force veteran.

In Dublin thousands of flags were placed in front of gravestones as veterans and families huddled together during a rainy Memorial Day to pay tribute to those who lost their lives serving in the United States military.

“Probably the most important. A lot of friends out there,” said Mack Wolfe, Marine Corps veteran.

“All of these guys and gals out here, all over the nation, sacrificed so much to keep our freedom today,” Kirkman said.

During the event members of the military spoke about what it means to pay for freedom and to sacrifice for the country.

Veterans in attendance were then given a wreath honoring those who have passed. An emotional moment.

“To be a part of the military is to be a part of an entire brotherhood regardless of what branch you served in or where you served,” said Kirkman. “The hair stands up on the back of your neck, you see old glory flying there. Maybe you’ll get to hear the national anthem, and that feeling never leaves you from the first day you go in, until the day you die.”

“Never wish a veteran a happy Memorial Day,” said Wolfe. “There’s nothing to be happy about, it’s a very solemn day.”

For all the families and veterans they said while this is not an easy day for anybody involved in the military, its still nice to see the honors for those who made the ultimate sacrifice.