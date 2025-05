ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – If you’re driving northbound on I-81 in Roanoke County, expect delays.

A vehicle crash near the 134.5 mile marker has led to a 4-mile traffic backup, according to VDOT.

VSP said one injury was reported as a result of the crash.

As of 2 p.m., the north left shoulder and left lane are closed.