Youngkin orders flags to be flown at half-staff on Tuesday, in remembrance of Gerry Connolly

Gov. Glenn Youngkin issued a flag order on Friday requesting that all U.S. and state flags at state and local buildings in the Commonwealth be flown at half-staff in remembrance of Gerald “Gerry” Connolly, the U.S. Representative for Virginia’s 11th district, on Tuesday, May 26, 2025. Connolly passed away following his battle with cancer on May 21. The Governor asked that the flags be lowered at sunrise and remain at half-staff until sunset.
Here is the Governor’s full statement:
In accordance with the authority vested in me as Governor, I hereby order that the flags of the United States of America and the Commonwealth of Virginia be flown at half-staff on all state and local buildings and grounds in the Commonwealth in memory and respect of Congressman Gerald E. “Gerry” Connolly. We recognize Congressman Connolly’s deep commitment to Virginia through his decades of distinguished public service, including his time on the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors and in the United States House of Representatives for the 11th District.
I hereby order that the flags shall be lowered at sunrise on Tuesday, May 27, 2025, and remain at half-staff until sunset.
Ordered on this, the 23rd day of May, 2025.
Sincerely,Glenn Youngkin