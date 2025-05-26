Youngkin orders flags to be flown at half-staff on Tuesday, in remembrance of Gerry Connolly

Flowers are seen at the seat of Rep. Gerald Connolly, D-Va., before the start of a House Committee on Foreign Affairs hearing, Wednesday, May 21, 2025, in Washington. Connolly, a Democratic congressman and fixture of Virginia politics, has died at 75. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

Gov. Glenn Youngkin issued a flag order on Friday requesting that all U.S. and state flags at state and local buildings in the Commonwealth be flown at half-staff in remembrance of Gerald “Gerry” Connolly, the U.S. Representative for Virginia’s 11th district, on Tuesday, May 26, 2025. Connolly passed away following his battle with cancer on May 21. The Governor asked that the flags be lowered at sunrise and remain at half-staff until sunset.

Here is the Governor’s full statement:

Recommended Videos