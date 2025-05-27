Skip to main content
Local News

American Red Cross urges donations as summer begins

With Memorial Day marking the unofficial start of summer, it also signals a challenging season for the American Red Cross in collecting blood.

While donations typically decline during the summer months, the need for blood remains constant. The American Red Cross reports that the warmer season brings a slight increase in demand, particularly for trauma cases.

“We see high schools and colleges, which are an incredible source of blood to the American Red Cross, going on their summer break,” American Red Cross communications director Jonathan McNamara said. “We see obviously an increase in summer travel, which means that there are fewer people around to donate blood.”

Donating blood takes less than an hour, and a single donation can save up to three lives. The American Red Cross encourages individuals to consider volunteering or donating during this critical time.

For more information on how to donate or volunteer, visit the American Red Cross website.

