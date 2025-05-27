High School graduations begin in Roanoke County starting with Hidden Valley High School

ROANOKE CO., Va. – The energy was high and the smiles even brighter at the Salem Civic Center as Hidden Valley High School kicked off graduation week in Roanoke County.

Students, families and teachers gathered to celebrate a milestone that felt especially meaningful for a class that began their high school journey in the shadow of a global pandemic.

“It’s nice to finally be moving on and going into bigger and deeper things in the future,” said Sebastien Croteau, a Hidden Valley graduate. His mom, Christina Croteau, added, “It’s so nice to see all of his accomplishments come to fruition, and we’re really excited for what’s next for him too.”

The Class of 2025 started their high school experience in 2021, a year marked by Zoom classes, social distancing and an ever-changing world. But their teachers say the challenges only made them stronger.

“They’ve certainly had some challenges,” said Megan Biggio, a Hidden Valley English teacher. “But to see these students walk across the stage and be proud they have finished, I’m just thankful I can be a small part of their educational career. I know these amazing students are going to do some pretty fantastic things.”

The class is now heading in many directions — college, trade school, the military, or jobs right here in the Roanoke Valley. And behind each student was a crowd of proud supporters.

“We’ve got a large group here; parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles, big family,” said Carol Potts and Katherine Brown, both grandparents of a Hidden Valley senior. “She’s the youngest, the last of the grandchildren that will be graduating and we’re just excited for her and her future.”

From a turbulent start to a hopeful finish, the students said they’re ready to close one chapter and boldly step into the next.