New CoWorks space at The HUB opens in Radford to support local professionals

RADFORD, Va. – Running a small business or working from home offers numerous benefits, but it can also present challenges. In Radford, local leaders have created a solution for professionals seeking a productive environment through the new CoWorks space in The HUB at Radford University. It provides a collaborative area for entrepreneurs and community members to work together who normally do not have a space of their own.

“The CoWorks space is an opportunity for collaborative entrepreneurs, the community to come together, to have a space to work,” said Nichole Hair, the university’s economic and community engagement director.

Recommended Videos

This facility is designed to promote economic development and support local businesses, remote workers, and future businesses. The available spaces offer high-speed internet, meeting places with Zoom capabilities, large conference rooms and flexible seating options to accommodate various working styles.

Plans for daily reservations and monthly office space are available, making it easier for businesses like the New River Veterinary Emergency Services to hold meetings while their own building undergoes construction.

As the coworking space opens its doors, local leaders are eager to see more professionals utilizing the facility on a daily basis.

For more information stay tuned to 10 News at 5 and 6 for more.