Roanoke City School Board to meet Tuesday night

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke City Public School board will be meeting Tuesday to discuss both an update to their Strategic Plan and the 2025-2026 school budget.

According to the RCPS agenda, the Strategic Plan discussion will involve:

Addressing and Assessing Student Needs

Expanding Access to CTE and AP Courses

Preventing and Responding to Bullying

Fostering Strong Student-Staff Relationships

Ensuring Competitive Salaries & Staff Recognition

Improving Communication Between Staff and Administration

As for the 2025-2026 budget, two different expenditure options will be discussed in pursuit of finalizing the 2025 budget.

The expenditures will be going over new costs, alongside costs that are reduced or not included.

The electronic version of the 2025-2026 school budget will be posted on June 4 with the June 10 School Board meeting agenda.

On June 10th, bound copies of the full budget will be provided to board members with the intent of approving the final 2025-2026 budget.

Today’s meeting will be held at the William B Robertson building at 5:30 P.M..