Two local kids set to compete in Scripps National Spelling Bee

The Scripps National Spelling Bee kicks off on Tuesday, and we have two local kids to watch.

Nearly 250 participants earned their spots by advancing through regional spelling bees. Among them are 13-year-olds Layla Barrett from Chatham Middle School and Rory Grant from William Byrd Middle School, who will compete against students representing all 50 states and five countries outside the U.S.

The preliminary rounds begin at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, with the finals scheduled for Thursday. The winner will receive more than $50,000 in cash.

Good luck to Layla and Rory!