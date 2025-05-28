Former Dublin private school faculty member accused of illicit sexual conduct with student

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – A former faculty member at Gateway Private School in Dublin has been charged with alleged illicit sexual conduct involving a Pulaski County student, according to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office.

Thirty-three-year-old Melissa Grae Minnick, of Fairlawn, faces one felony count of taking indecent liberties with a minor while in a supervisory role, as well as two misdemeanor counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

“We understand the concern this situation may raise among students, parents, and the community. The safety of our students is our highest priority, and we are committed to maintaining a secure, respectful, and professional educational environment,” stated the sheriff’s office.

The Pulaski Police Department and the Pulaski County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office are assisting with the investigation.

Deputies said Gateway Private School is fully cooperating with authorities. Find the school’s full statement below: