Former Dublin private school faculty member accused of illicit sexual conduct with student

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – A former faculty member at Gateway Private School in Dublin has been charged with alleged illicit sexual conduct involving a Pulaski County student, according to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office.
Thirty-three-year-old Melissa Grae Minnick, of Fairlawn, faces one felony count of taking indecent liberties with a minor while in a supervisory role, as well as two misdemeanor counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
“We understand the concern this situation may raise among students, parents, and the community. The safety of our students is our highest priority, and we are committed to maintaining a secure, respectful, and professional educational environment,” stated the sheriff’s office.
The Pulaski Police Department and the Pulaski County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office are assisting with the investigation.
Deputies said Gateway Private School is fully cooperating with authorities. Find the school’s full statement below:
At Gateway Private School, we remain unwavering in our commitment to the safety, well-being and trust of every student and family in our school community.
We were recently informed that a former employee of our Dublin campus has been arrested in connection with allegations of inappropriate conduct involving a student. While the reported incident did not occur on school grounds or during school hours, we take this matter with the utmost seriousness. Upon learning of the allegations, the individual was immediately placed on administrative leave and has since been permanently separated from Gateway Private School. This person is no longer employed by or affiliated with our institution in any capacity.
We are fully cooperating with law enforcement and child protective services during their ongoing investigation. Due to the nature of this legal matter, and out of respect for all parties involved, we are unable to comment further at this time.
We want to reassure all families that the safety and security of our students is and always will be our highest priority. We have rigorous protocols in place to ensure student protection and will continue to review and strengthen them as needed.
We understand the gravity of this situation and the concern it may cause. Thank you for your continued support, trust, and partnership as we work together to uphold the integrity of our school community.Gateway Private School