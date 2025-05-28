Radford Army Ammunition Plant set to hold virtual meeting to hear community questions

The Radford Army Ammunition Plant wants to hear from community members.

On Wednesday from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., a virtual Commander Community Meeting will take place, where you can ask questions about environmental projects and the plant’s modernization effort.

This follows a recent incident involving a 600-gallon nitric acid spill at the plant a month ago, which was likely the result of a mechanical failure.

You can join the online meeting on the Radford Army Ammunition Plant’s Facebook page.

You can also send questions in advance by emailing usarmy.ria.jmc.mbx.amsjm-pa@army.mil