Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center receives first bobcat kitten of 2025

The Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center is excited to announce the arrival of its first bobcat kitten of 2025! The kitten, weighing 521 grams, was found on May 21 on the side of the road in Floyd, Virginia, near its deceased mother, who had been struck by a car.

Rehabilitating this young bobcat presents several challenges, such as the kitten requires specialized formula every two to three hours around the clock, similar to the care needed for a newborn baby. Additionally, due to the susceptibility of felids to COVID-19, staff members must wear full personal protective equipment (PPE) to prevent any potential disease spread.

Recommended Videos

To avoid imprinting on humans, caregivers must also don homemade bobcat masks or sometimes use leopard-print pillowcases while feeding the kitten. This precaution is crucial, as the last thing the center wants is for the bobcat to associate humans with food, which could jeopardize its chances of survival in the wild.

The rehabilitation process for this bobcat is expected to be lengthy, with plans for release not anticipated until spring 2026. This makes it one of the longest mammal rehabilitations the center has ever undertaken.

The costs associated with this rehabilitation are significant, totaling thousands of dollars. The Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center is seeking donations to help cover the expenses of care. Contributions can be made by visiting swvawildlifecenter.org/make-a-donation.

To learn more about the bobcat kitten’s journey, follow along with 10 News for exclusive continued coverage.