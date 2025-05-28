Virginia State Police issues CODI alert for missing Frederick County teen

FREDERICK COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police has issued a CODI alert for a missing Frederick County teen.

The sheriff’s office is looking for 15-year-old Paige Littman. She is 5 feet, 8 inches and weighs about 98 pounds.

Authorities said she has strawberry blonde hair and hazel eyes.

She was last seen at 11:30 p.m. on Monday, May 26, in the 100 block of Ward Avenue in Winchester.

State Police says she may have left by vehicle, and her disappearance poses a credible threat to her health and safety.

For further information, contact the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office at 540-662-6162 (24hr dispatch) or visit https://vsp.virginia.gov/active-alerts/