Skip to main content
Drizzle icon
53º
Join Insider

Local News

Virginia State Police issues CODI alert for missing Frederick County teen

Authorities said she was last seen on May 26

FREDERICK COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police has issued a CODI alert for a missing Frederick County teen.

The sheriff’s office is looking for 15-year-old Paige Littman. She is 5 feet, 8 inches and weighs about 98 pounds.

Authorities said she has strawberry blonde hair and hazel eyes.

She was last seen at 11:30 p.m. on Monday, May 26, in the 100 block of Ward Avenue in Winchester.

State Police says she may have left by vehicle, and her disappearance poses a credible threat to her health and safety.

For further information, contact the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office at 540-662-6162 (24hr dispatch) or visit https://vsp.virginia.gov/active-alerts/

Copyright 2025 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

Loading...

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

TOP 10 DEALS