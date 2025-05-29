How does Roanoke City bolster small businesses as beloved bookstore closes?

ROANOKE, Va. – It’s something many business owners can’t fathom: closing a business they’ve put so much into. But for Doloris Vest, Co-owner of Book No Further, that becomes a reality this Saturday. Vest has tried to find a buyer before closing but had a hard time doing so.

“It’s a tough industry. Tight margins, there’s a lot of special circumstances in the marketplace that makes making a profit on books difficult,” Vest said.

Recommended Videos

While Roanoke is a city filled with small businesses, Vest says it can be tough out there as a small business owner in the Star City.

“There is not as much emphasis on small businesses as maybe there could be,” Vest said.

But it’s not all bad news with small businesses in Roanoke. In fact, 20 new companies have opened their doors in the city since January, with more in the works. Additionally, the city has multiple programs and events they say helps to promote small businesses.