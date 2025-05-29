Local motorcycle racer emphasizes safety on the racetrack

A unique reminder that you can combine your interests and passions into a career.

Virginia native, Brianna Cutler, is a professional motorcycle racer and a student studying funeral service. Cutler wants to merge her interests while emphasizing safety on the track.

“I think understanding the consequences and literally seeing firsthand regularly at a funeral home what happens when you do not respect the motorcycle, or respect its limits. It gives me a lot of first hand experience.” Brianna Cutler, MotoAmerica Racer

In August, she will compete at the Virginia International Raceway for the Build, Train, Race competition season finale.