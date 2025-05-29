Olivia LaMotte, founder of Habitat-Roanoke, dies at 91

(Copyright 2025 by Habitat for Humanity in the Roanoke Valley - All rights reserved.)

ROANOKE, Va. – Olivia LaMotte, the founder of Habitat-Roanoke Valley, passed away on Friday after a long battle with kidney infection and developing dementia, Habitat for Humanity in the Roanoke Valley said.

The organization said Olivia’s vision "led nearly 1,500 people into affordable home ownership in our area, with nearly 500 of those beneficiaries being children."

Habitat-Roanoke has asked that, instead of flowers, locals make a donation to the organization, which you can do here.

A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, June 8 at 2 p.m. at the Warrent Wilson Presbyterian Church. You can find information on how to get to the church here.

You can find Olivia’s full obituary here.