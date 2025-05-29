Virginia Regulators Approve Columbia Gas Rate Increase — Average Bills to Rise by $6

If you’re a Columbia Gas customer, expect a higher bill this summer. A state-approved rate increase will soon take effect, raising the average residential customer’s monthly bill by about $6 — from roughly $76 to about $82.

The Virginia State Corporation Commission (SCC) recently approved a settlement with Columbia Gas of Virginia to increase its non-gas base rates. These rates cover operational costs, system maintenance, customer service, and infrastructure upgrades. The new rates will begin appearing on customer bills in June or July.

“I wasn’t aware of that, but everything else is going up, so I guess that’s another one of the things that we have to pay more for,” said Jim McGill, a Columbia Gas of Virginia customer. “But monetization has to happen. Things get old and we get new technology, it happens.”

Columbia Gas says the increase is necessary to fund ongoing improvements to its natural gas distribution system. The company will now collect an additional $40.7 million per year. Although it initially proposed a higher increase, around $9 more per month for residential customers, regulators approved a lower rate.

Interim rates that took effect in October 2024 were higher than final approved rates, so the company said customers will receive a refund of approximately $22, with interest, in June or July bills as well.

To ease the impact, Columbia Gas is offering bill assistance programs for its low-income customers.

“We understand that any change in customer bills is meaningful,” Jennifer Montague, Columbia Gas of Virginia president and chief operating officer, said in a statement. “Assistance is available, and we’re here to help and to work with customers to identify solutions to keep them connected.”

The SCC-approved rate change affects customers across much of Virginia, including the Lynchburg area, Southside, and counties such as Alleghany and Giles.

In a statement to 10 News, Columbia Gas emphasized the long-term benefits of the investment, which include upgraded pipeline infrastructure, improved system reliability, enhanced maintenance and damage prevention and increased safety through better facility marking and data collection.

Columbia Gas of Virginia is a subsidiary of NiSource, based in Columbus, Ohio. The company serves over 290,000 customers in the state. While non-gas base rates are rising, natural gas commodity costs, which make up the other 40% of a customer’s bill, are passed through directly to customers without markup and may still fluctuate with market conditions.