Brain Injury Connections expands outreach with Buena Vista Office and Case Manager

BUENA VISTA, Va. – Brain Injury Connections of the Shenandoah Valley has opened a new office in Buena Vista and added Jennifer Palmer to its team as case manager. These developments highlight the organization’s commitment to improving access to resources and support for individuals and families affected by brain injury in Bath and Rockbridge counties.

The organization provides essential case management services to empower individuals affected by brain injury, helping them reintegrate into their homes, schools, careers, and communities. With nearly 25 years of experience in nonprofit program management, Palmer brings a wealth of knowledge and a passion for helping others. As case manager, she focuses on providing hands-on advocacy and personalized support for those navigating the challenges of brain injury recovery.

“I want to be someone the community can rely on—someone who listens, understands, and acts,” Palmer said. Her work will center on bridging gaps in care and strengthening local support networks, ensuring that brain injury survivors have the resources they need to thrive.

The new office in Buena Vista reflects Brain Injury Connections’ mission to expand its services and enhance accessibility across its service region. This addition positions the organization to better serve Bath and Rockbridge counties while continuing to meet the needs of communities throughout the Shenandoah Valley.

“Brain Injury Connections is dedicated to walking alongside our neighbors who are living with the challenges of brain injury. Opening an office in Buena Vista and welcoming Jennifer to our team are important steps in making our support more accessible and ensuring that more individuals and families feel seen, heard, and supported throughout their journey,” said Anne Fitzgerald, executive director.

Brain Injury Connections serves individuals across a region that includes Shenandoah, Page, Rappahannock, Rockingham, Bath, Highland, Augusta, and Rockbridge counties, along with their inclusive cities. Within this area, an estimated 13,000 individuals live with disabilities resulting from traumatic brain injuries.

With the addition of the Buena Vista office and Palmer’s expertise, Brain Injury Connections continues its mission to enhance lives and build stronger communities through advocacy, support, and resources.