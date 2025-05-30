NRV schools provide summer meal programs to combat food insecurity

PULASKI COUNTY, Va – As the school year comes to a close this week for many districts, families face the challenge of added expenses for food with children at home. To address this concern, schools throughout the New River Valley are stepping up to ensure that kids do not go hungry during the summer months.

In Pulaski County, children can access free breakfast and lunch at designated schools throughout June and July. This initiative is part of a broader effort, as each school district in the NRV is implementing some form of summer meal program to support families in need.

While all schools will be providing meals throughout June, some districts, including Pulaski, will extend their programs into July and even August, ensuring that children have access to nutritious food during the summer break.

To learn more about these vital programs, tune in to 10 News at 5 and 6 to hear from school leaders from Pulaski County Public Schools about their summer meal initiative and the importance of providing meals for students across the county.