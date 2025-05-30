Roanoke cooling assistance funding drops as demand, utility rates rise

ROANOKE, Va. – As summer temperatures soar and electric bills climb, Roanoke families may find it harder than ever to stay cool. The city’s Cooling Assistance Program is offering less money this year—just as more people are applying for help.

In 2023, the City of Roanoke provided up to $600 in cooling assistance to each eligible family. But this year, due to funding cuts, that number has dropped to $365.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration laid off the entire staff of the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) last month and proposed eliminating its $4.1 billion budget—putting the program’s future in jeopardy at the federal level and raising concerns about the future of statewide programs.

Back in Roanoke, the impact is already being felt.

“I was looking at somebody’s account just the other day and one month’s charges for them was $700,” said Trisha Gugino, a senior benefit program specialist for energy assistance at the City of Roanoke Department of Social Services.

“There’s people that have had to forgo paying their rent because their bill is so high,” she added.

Appalachian Power raised its electricity rates and proposed an additional rate increase, further increasing the burden on low-income households. Gugino says her department has seen a surge in requests for aid.

“Absolutely. We have noticed a very, very high increase in the amount of applications that we are getting. And also we’re noticing that what we are able to provide does not stretch as long as it used to,” she said.

She also pointed out that Northwest Roanoke is considered an urban heat island, where temperatures can be hotter due to limited green space. Many residents in that area don’t have central air conditioning.

“And a lot of the apartment complexes there and individual apartments unfortunately, don’t have central air,” Gugino said. “So it’s vital they have something because it could literally be life or death for some of our folks.”

To qualify for the Cooling Assistance Program, you must live in a “vulnerable home” with someone who is 5 years old or younger, 60 or older, or permanently disabled.

Applications open June 15 through August 15. You can apply online at CommonHelp.Virginia.gov or call the Enterprise Customer Service Center at 855-635-4370 Monday - Friday 7 a.m. - 6 p.m. to apply by phone.