Bedford County Fire Marshals investigating gas station vehicle fire

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – The Bedford County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a vehicle fire that occurred at a gas station on Saturday, Bedford Fire Department said.

BFD said they responded to reports of a vehicle fire at Murphy’s gas station on 1100 East Lynchburg Salem Turnpike around 12 p.m. on Saturday. Upon arrival, crews found a vehicle on fire near a gas pump. Crews quickly brought it under control, and the fire did not extend to the nearby building or pumps.

The fire is currently being investigated by the Bedford County Fire Marshal’s Office.