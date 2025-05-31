Good Samaritan Hospice hosts inaugural Memorial Service and Butterfly Release

ROANOKE, Va. – A first-of-its-kind event in Roanoke today allowed people to remember their loved ones in a special way.

Good Samaritan Hospice hosted its inaugural Memorial Service and Butterfly Release on Saturday, and even Roanoke Mayor Joe Cobb was in attendance.

Volunteers say helping Good Samaritan is a way to give back to the community.

“The releasing of butterflies today to me symbolizes continuing life, even though I miss my parents tremendously, I know they’re looking down today very happy with what I’m doing to help repay Good Samaritan.” Kim Shelor, Volunteer at Good Samaritan Hospice

Sponsors of the event included VFW Post 1264, Blackmore CPA, and several local funeral homes.