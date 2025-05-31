Skip to main content
Cloudy icon
64º
Join Insider

Local News

Late-Night Fire, Altercation Reported at Danville Apartment Building

It happened on Springfield Road Friday night

Abbie Coleman, Weekend Anchor / Reporter

The Danville Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire and a ‘public altercation with injuries’ at an apartment building late Friday night.

DANVILLE, VA – The Danville Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire and a ‘public altercation with injuries’ at an apartment building late Friday night.

Emergency crews were dispatched to 713 Springfield Road at 11:08 p.m.

Recommended Videos

The building was evacuated.

One apartment sustained moderate damage, but the occupant of that unit could not be located during the response.

All other residents were accounted for and allowed to return to their apartments.

No additional injuries were reported after emergency personnel arrived.

Information surrounding the altercation and injuries from that incident have not been released.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Danville Fire Marshal’s Office.

Copyright 2025 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

Loading...

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

TOP 10 DEALS