Late-Night Fire, Altercation Reported at Danville Apartment Building

The Danville Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire and a ‘public altercation with injuries’ at an apartment building late Friday night.

DANVILLE, VA – The Danville Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire and a ‘public altercation with injuries’ at an apartment building late Friday night.

Emergency crews were dispatched to 713 Springfield Road at 11:08 p.m.

Recommended Videos

The building was evacuated.

One apartment sustained moderate damage, but the occupant of that unit could not be located during the response.

All other residents were accounted for and allowed to return to their apartments.

No additional injuries were reported after emergency personnel arrived.

Information surrounding the altercation and injuries from that incident have not been released.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Danville Fire Marshal’s Office.