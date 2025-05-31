Man arrested following fatal drunk driving crash in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – A man was arrested for DUI Manslaughter after a two-vehicle crash occurred in Northwest Roanoke on Friday night, Roanoke Police Department said.

RPD said they responded to reports of a crash at the intersection of Cove Road and Dansbury Drive Northwest around 11:39 p.m. on Friday. Upon arrival, officers found a Jeep Wrangler that had collided head-on with a Chevrolet Cruze.

Authorities found four occupants in the Chevrolet. The front passenger, 19-year-old Amarani Amaya Gomez, died at the scene. One of the backseat passengers, 18-year-old Mariangela Duenas, was taken to a hospital where she later died as a result of her injuries. The other back seat passenger is a 17-year-old boy who is, as of May 31, in critical condition. The driver, a 19-year-old man, only sustained minor injuries.

Upon investigation, RPD found the driver of the Jeep, identified as 48-year-old Reynaldo Diovanis Hinojosa Mayan, had a blood alcohol content over twice the limit. He was arrested and charged with two counts of DUI Manslaughter and one count of DUI.

Investigators said they found that the Jeep had crossed the double yellow line into oncoming traffic, and the Chevrolet attempted to avoid the collision. The Jeep then attempted to change lanes, returned to the correct side of the road, and the two vehicles collided.

We will update you with more information as it becomes available.