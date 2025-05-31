Nelson County Sheriff’s Office shares new data after participation in “Click-it-or-Ticket” campaign

NELSON COUNTY, Va. – Nelson County Sheriff’s Office has shared the data following their participation in the Commonwealth’s “Click-it-or-Ticket” campaign.

From May 23 to May 26, deputies in Nelson County had the following successes:

Recommended Videos

Two Motor Vehicle Crashes Investigated

One D.U.I. Arrest

20 Virginia Uniform Summonses Issued

Three over-length Truck Citations Issued

One man arrested following a Traffic Stop for outstanding Warrants from the City of Danville and City of Harrisonburg

The sheriff’s office said they plan to continue to promote highway safety through these initiatives.