Tip leads to arrest on 21 charges of child pornography in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – A man was arrested on Sunday after law enforcement received an Internet Crimes Against Children tip in Franklin County on Friday, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said.

FCSO said after they received a tip regarding the possession and distribution of child pornography, they launched an investigation and obtained search warrants for this case. After executing the search warrants, the suspect was identified as 25-year-old Gustavo Macias-Velazquez of Rocky Mount, VA. He was taken into custody on the following charges:

21 felony counts of Purchase/Possession/Distribution of Child Pornography

One felony count of Sexual Abuse of an Animal

One Misdemeanor Count of Reckless Driving

One Misdemeanor Count of Contributing to Delinquency of a Minor

Macias-Velazquez is currently being held without bond. We will update you with more information as it becomes available.