Roanoke mayor proposes task force to tackle homelessness

ROANOKE, Va. – Mayor Joe Cobb presented his proposal for a task force to handle homelessness to the Roanoke City Council Monday afternoon. The “Mayor’s Hope and Home Task Force” would develop “comprehensive, actionable and measurable” solutions to the issues of homelessness in the community.

“The reality is whatever strategies we create, whatever action steps we create, we want to make sure they’re sustainable and that they’re long-lasting,” Cobb said.

He said the city had seen a dramatic reduction in homelessness before the COVID-19 pandemic, but that progress has slowed and even reversed in some cases.

The Least of These Ministry in Downtown Roanoke is seeing that need first-hand, in the number of meals served and laundry washed.

Headlines - 8 p.m. Have the day's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at 8 p.m. Email Address Click here to sign up

Its director said she welcomes the idea of the task force, but said the focus should be on action to create housing that more can afford and funding for services for people in need.

“I think we already know what the issues are that are the barriers to people becoming housed,” said Dawn Sandoval, the ministry’s founder. “I think more of the focus needs to be put on what we can do to create out-of-the-box solutions to those issues.”

10 News also asked about the mayor about the long-term time frame of the task force’s work. Its report would be expected in the next 12-18 months.

“It’s important that we have the data, that we are partnering with the agencies that are working through this on a daily basis that we are understand the realities but that we that we explore other opportunities,” he said.

He’s hopeful the recommendations would come at the shorter end of the time period. The council will consider the task force at an upcoming meeting, and Cobb hopes it will be in place in July.