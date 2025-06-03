Missing Franklin County nine-year-old has found

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE:

Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that Isaac has been located.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, in collaboration with multiple agencies, is actively searching for a nine-year-old boy who left Dudley Elementary School on foot.

The child, identified as Isaac, is approximately 4 feet 7 inches tall, weighs around 70 pounds, has short brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie and shorts, according to authorities. Isaac was reported missing this morning around 9:20 a.m. and is believed to have walked into the wooded area behind the school.

Search units are currently staged at the Duck In Country Store, located at 4150 Burnt Chimney Road in Wirtz. Authorities urge anyone who may have seen Isaac or has information regarding his whereabouts to call 911 immediately.

Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.