New data helps Roanoke Co. save money on garbage truck maintenance

ROANOKE CO., Va. – A partnership between Roanoke County and Virginia Tech engineering students has yielded significant cost savings in waste collection operations through innovative use of sensor technology and data analysis.

The collaboration, which began as a final project for VT engineering students eight months ago, has already demonstrated remarkable results in reducing operational costs and improving efficiency in the county’s waste collection fleet.

“A lot of the items we gave them were to reduce downtime, reduce towing, and reduce repair and maintenance costs,” said Ashley King, Director of General Services Department for Roanoke County. The results have exceeded expectations, with the county reporting a 30% reduction in downtime, a 27% decrease in towing incidents, and more than a 9% reduction in maintenance and repair costs.

The project’s success stems from the strategic placement of sensors throughout the waste collection trucks. These sensors monitor various operational aspects, including the movement of the automated arm that lifts waste containers and the activation frequency of the trash compactor. This data collection enables predictive maintenance, allowing the county to address potential issues before they lead to costly breakdowns.

The technology’s impact is particularly significant given the high-volume nature of waste collection operations, with trucks handling over 1,000 containers per route. The preventive approach to maintenance helps ensure these essential services continue without interruption.

Beyond the financial benefits, the project has improved safety conditions for waste collection workers. Brad Jordan, Solid Waste Manager for Roanoke County, highlighted how the installed cameras have enhanced driver safety: “It’s less time of them having to get out of the trucks and do walk arounds on busy streets.”

The cameras provide drivers with clear visibility of what’s being put in their trucks, making it easy to spot any potential hazards.

The cost savings achieved through this innovative partnership are being reinvested into the department’s operations. County officials indicate that the freed-up funds could be directed toward new trucks and equipment for the department.