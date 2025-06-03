Over $247K in drugs seized in Roanoke; man facing multiple charges

ROANOKE, Va. – A man is facing multiple charges in connection with a drug seizure operation in Roanoke, according to Virginia State Police.

Twenty-seven-year-old Jayshawn Lamonte Lomax, of Roanoke, has been charged with the following:

Possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine

Possession with the intent to distribute heroin

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Possession of a firearm while in possession of drugs

The charges stem from a criminal search warrant executed on May 30 in the 2400 block of Broadway Avenue in Southwest Roanoke.

Authorities seized approximately 1,886 grams of suspected fentanyl, 1,275 grams of suspected methamphetamine, and 425 grams of marijuana, with an estimated street value of $247,117. Additionally, two firearms and $16,665 in cash were confiscated.

This operation was carried out by the Virginia State Police James River Regional Drug Task Force, in collaboration with The Star City Drug and Violent Crime Task Force and the Virginia State Police Special Operations Division.

The investigation began in Bedford County, focusing on the distribution of methamphetamine and heroin laced with fentanyl. Authorities had identified a 27-year-old male suspect operating out of Roanoke, and after tracking his movements, they pinpointed the address for the operation.

Upon executing the search warrant, the suspect, later identified as Lomax, was present at the location and was subsequently arrested.

Captain Jeff Bartlett of the Virginia State Police commented on the operation, stating, “The removal of these illegal drugs and those responsible for the sale of drugs is the goal of the administration. We are working together with our partners to ensure our communities are safe from the threat of Fentanyl and other illegal drugs in the Commonwealth.”

“This is a result of what happens when law enforcement agencies work together, making all communities safer and drug-free, by taking drug dealers off our streets,” said Sheriff Miller from Bedford County. “Being a part of the James River Regional Task Force is a true example of this.”